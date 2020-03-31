COVID-19 Pandemic: Food Safety Tips to Handle Groceries to Prevent Exposure to Coronavirus

Onions (Photo Credits: cookingwithyourdad/ mysa_khan/ Instagram)

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we are more careful than ever not to spread germs. While all of us are home-arrested, one thing to be cautious right now is not to pick up virus and bacteria from the groceries. Whether you visit the grocery store or get the items delivered to your home, the goods can encounter a variety of people and get exposed to coronavirus along the way. Make sure that you follow these guidelines when you bring your groceries home.

Unload Your Groceries in a Secured Place

Try and unpack your groceries in the garage or the entryway of your house so that you are not bringing the germs home. Wear gloves while unloading the groceries and dispose of all the unnecessary packaging outside. Then move the items in a clean container in your kitchen and sanitise everything. How to Go Vegan on a Budget? Genius Ways to Save Hundreds of Rupees on Groceries.

Remove the Packaging from the Foods

Coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces for days; you would like to remove as much packaging from the food as possible. Be wary of cardboard boxes as it can come in contact with the virus in the transport or the store. Also, ensure that your hands are clean before you store the food in the fridge or the cupboard.

Wipe Any Packaging You Store

Wipe down any food packaging with a sanitised paper towel that you store in the kitchen like biscuit packet or a can of juice. Do not forget that coronavirus can live on cardboard surfaces an entire day where your box of dates may have been exposed. Flipkart Launches Online Grocery Store 'Supermart' in Mumbai.

Wash the Veggies and Fruits

Treat the produces like you do your hands. Wash the fruits and vegetables in soap and water for at least 20 seconds to remove any contamination. How to Avoid Picking Coronavirus Germs at a Grocery Store? Tips to Safeguard Yourself From COVID-19 Pathogens Lingering on Shopping Carts in Supermarkets.

So, the next time you get your groceries home, make sure that you follow these rules strictly to prevent getting infected from the deadly virus.