New Delhi, August 12: A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have developed a potential coronavirus vaccine, India's national expert committee on vaccine administration has geared up to tackle the COVID-19 menace in the country. The expert committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and discuss the issues related with suitable vaccine selection, procurement, delivery and immunisation on priority.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has refused to comment on the Russian claims. Informing details of the meeting of experts, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, as quoted by Times of India, "The terms of reference of the expert group include selecting a suitable vaccine, it's delivery and prioritising groups that should receive it." World's First COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Russia, President Vladimir Putin Claims His Daughter Given First Dose.

Bhushan even stated that procurement of medicines from Russia is under consideration, however, it would be decided only after the expert committee comes to a consensus. He said, as the daily quotes, "The issue of requirement of vaccine and various modalities of funding the procurement of a possible vaccine has been engaging the attention of the ministry of health. There have been internal consultations, which have been going on. We have also consulted a large number of stakeholders, and we have also made certain projections."

Among the panellist in the national expert committee on the vaccine, administration includes NITI Aayog member DR VK Paul, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Singhania, ICMR Director Balram Bhargava, Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Putin declared Russia to be the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine. He also informed that one of his daughters had been inoculated. The Russian administration has named the vaccine as 'Sputnik V' after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).