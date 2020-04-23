Doctor Visits Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Should You Delay Your Child's Vaccines and Paediatrician Appointments?

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Have you been cancelling your baby's routine check-ups and vaccination appointments due to the coronavirus scare? Or have you delayed the first-time vaccines for fear of COVID-19 contraction? It is a legitimate concern in the time of the pandemic but delaying vaccines would be like inviting more diseases for your children. Besides, delaying immunisations could lead to outbreak illnesses like pertussis, a respiratory infection, that would be a nightmare in this current situation. So how should you go about vaccinations to keep your young one safe and healthy?

Is It Okay to Delay Vaccinations for Babies?

The CDC has long recommended that children be vaccinated against 14 illnesses in their first three years of life. So, if your baby does not receive the vaccination on time, it can be much more challenging to get back on it. Sure, you can catch up later vaccines, but that is not the best idea. When you are late for vaccinations, you allow your children to be vulnerable and as well as spread infections to other kids. You would not want this situation when our healthcare workers are already strained.

While social distancing has reduced the spread of most bacterial and viral illnesses, vaccine-preventable illnesses are tricky, just like novel coronavirus. The germs can easily be transmitted and can linger on surfaces for an extended time. Vaccine-preventable diseases can continue to spread within the family.

Should You Take Your Child for Paediatrician Appointments?

Paediatricians can track the growth and development of your child and spot underlying issues like heart defect, developmental or growth delay. Delayed diagnosis and treatment of these issues can lead to lifelong problems. Periodic exams are particularly important for newborns to look for signs of jaundice, congenital diseases, and weight loss. These issues can be as dangerous as COVID-19 at this point.

What Precautions Should You Take While Visiting the Doctor?

When possible, have online consultations with your doctor, but if you have any concern, a physical exam would be crucial. Coordinate with your doctor about the visit timing, so you spend fewer minutes waiting in the reception.

Bottomline: Let us realise that COVID-19 is going to be with us for some time now. So, keep up with your routine visits and check-ups as much as possible.