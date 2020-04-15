Should You Make Toddlers and Babies Wear Face Masks during COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How to Keep Infants Safe from Coronavirus Outside Home

Baby (Photo Credits: ANI)

Recently, CDC released guidelines to use cloth masks made of items such as a bandana instead of medical face masks to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Many cities and countries have made face masks compulsory in public. Naturally, kids too should wear a face mask as best they can. But what about toddlers and babies? While their likelihood of venturing out in public is minimal, what do you do when you must show them to a doctor? Here's all you need to know.

Should You Make Babies Wear Masks?

According to experts, masks and cloth covering should not be placed on young children under two years of age. Doctors do not recommend infants to wear it because of the potential risk of breathing. They will not be able to communicate if they have trouble breathing, so it is best to not put the mask on them. The mask could unknowingly restrict the oxygen to the baby, and they won't likely be able to remove it. When and How to Use Face Masks? World Health Organisation Shares the Best Practices on COVID-19 Prevention.

Should Toddlers Wear Mask?

Toddlers under two years of age are also not advised to wear masks, as they will likely be ineffective. Given the difficulties to keep a mask on, it may not be appropriate for children even under three years of age. Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? How To Care For Your Child During Pregnancy And Breastfeeding.

How to Keep Babies Safe Outside Home?

You may wonder, if your little ones can't wear masks, how do you keep them safe? Here's how to reduce the exposure if and when they are out in public.

Have your baby positioned with their face towards you if you are wearing your baby.

In a stroller, place the seat in such a way that the baby is inward facing. Then cover it with a plastic rain cover or a light blanket so they can breathe comfortably.

Once you return home, make sure that you wash your hands before taking the baby out of the carrier.

Also, rinse their pacifiers as often as possible. Coronavirus And Pregnancy: Can Newborns Get COVID-19 From Their Moms?

You must limit their exposure to the public as much as possible. In addition, wash your hands every time you step out for your essential needs before you get to the vicinity of the baby.