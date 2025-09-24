Mumbai, September 24: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra for Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28. The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane over the weekend. Besides the two districts, IMD has issued an orange alert for the weekend for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ghats of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai and Thane for Weekend

Mumbai and Thane have been receiving on-and-off rainfall for the last few days. IMD's orange alert for the two districts means authorities have to be prepared to take action. The orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in both cities could lead to significant disruptions, including waterlogging, traffic jams, and local train delays. In addition to an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for the weekend, IMD has issued a green alert for Thursday, September 25 and a yellow alert for Friday, September 26, for both cities. Mumbai Rains: Red Alert Issued by IMD After Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Disrupts Vehicular Traffic in Several Areas (Watch Videos).

Extremely Heavy Rains Over Mumbai on September 27 and 28

Many models indicating Extremely Heavy Rains over Mumbai during 27-29 September timeline as the Low pressure trajectory will pass closer to Mumbai due to southward shift. Adjoining areas will get heavy/very heavy but Mumbai likely to get most impacted this weekend. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/I2YuqGGmDG — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 24, 2025

Massive Rains Likely in Mumbai Over the Weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Nowcast (@mumbainowcast)

Meanwhile, the weather agency also said that Mumbai and Thane are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places today, thereby indicating a yellow alert for September 24. Taking to social media, one user said, "Many models indicating Extremely Heavy Rains over Mumbai during 27-29 September timeline as the Low pressure trajectory will pass closer to Mumbai due to southward shift."

Water Level of Seven Lakes Supplying Water to Mumbai

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल --- 🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/6kEVebWcuI — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 24, 2025

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water levels in seven lakes supplying water to the city are at 98.96 per cent. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the country's richest civic body said that the total water stock in the seven reservoirs is at 14,32,375 million litres, which amounts to 98.96 per cent of their total capacity. The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi. Snake Spotted in Thane: Reptile Seen Swimming in Waterlogged Premises of Majiwada Lodha Complex Amid Heavy Rains, Video Surfaces.

The BMC also said that there will be a high tide of 4.21 meters at 1:35 AM on September 25 and a low tide of 1.54 meters at 7:12 AM on Thursday.

