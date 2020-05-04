How to Grow Lemon From Seed at Home? Step-By-Step Home Gardening Tips to Grow Citrus Plant Indoors

Lemon tree (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Lemon trees are extremely easy to grow indoors. All they need is the right soil, a sunny windowsill, and a lot of patience. Since you are now home, this can be the perfect time to involve in some gardening. Plus, what can be better than growing your produces at home? If you are new at gardening and want to try out your hands at potting lemon, these tips will help you to do it with ease. Read till the end and follow each step to the ‘T’.

Step 1

The first step to propagate lemon seeds is to pick a juicy, nice-tasting lemon. Remove the seeds from the pulp and wash them thoroughly to get rid of any clinging flesh and sugar. The sugar and flesh can potentially lead to an infection, so a thorough wash is a must! Home Gardening Tips: Step-By-Step Guide to Grow A Lemon Tree from Seed.

Step 2

You must plant the seeds immediately before they dry out so do it on the same day! Now, fill a small pot with soil and plant several lemon seeds about a half-inch deep. Lightly moisten the soil and cover the pot with plastic wrap to aid in water retention. You must place the newly potted seeds in a temperature of about 21-degree centigrade so the top of your fridge can be ideal to keep your newly potted seeds. How to Grow Vegetables at Home in Quarantine? From Mint to Spinach, 5 Veggies And Herbs You Can Grow Easily During Lockdown (Watch Videos).

Step 3

Once the seedlings emerge, move the pot into brighter light and remove the plastic cover. When the seedlings have several leaves, plant them in larger pots as the smaller one could be too small to handle. Leave the propagated lemon seedlings in direct sun for at least four hours every day.

Step 4

As the plant gets larger, prune it and re-pot as needed to encourage new growth and fruiting. You can have your own lemon garden when you make a practice to re-pot. How to Take Care of Gardening Tools? Follow These Steps to Ensure Good Condition of Equipments at Home.

There you have your own lemon tree from a seed. Remember it can take months before you squeeze those lemons on your lemonade, so patience is key. Tell then, watch the lemon leaves blossoming in your home garden.