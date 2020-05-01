Easiest Herbs to Grow at Home: From Mint to Basil, These Five Fresh Herbs Are Perfect to Plant Indoors

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The pandemic may create some panic among individuals, but it has certainly given all of us some time to slow down. In the fast pace of life, we often forget to value moments and appreciate so many things. The quarantine period has indeed made all of us pause, think and channel our skills. Some are trying their hands in cooking, while others finally have some time to finish that one book, which they were trying to, since forever now! Again, there are those who are trying to do some plantations. People are searching for gardening tips online, so to grow their own foods at home. If you are a beginner, we suggest you begin by planting some herbs during this time. Unleashing our green thumbs, we bring you five easiest herbs that you can grow at home. From mint to basil, these fresh herbs are perfect for garnishing warm, savoury dishes any time of year. Besides, they look beautiful and dazzle up your interior. How to Grow Vegetables at Home in Quarantine? From Mint to Spinach, 5 Veggies And Herbs You Can Grow Easily During Lockdown.

1. Mint

Many people are partial to a cup of mint tea. So, with your own mint plant, you can add the fresh touch, every day. Unlike other plants, mint requires very little sunlight, and hence it is an easy plant to grow at home. Quick advice would be never overwater the mint plant. Just keep it in a location, where it will get some sunlight, but not directly.

2. Parsley

Parsley is another most commonly used herbs and very easy to grow. The seeds can be little challenging to sprout and may take up to nearly two weeks to see the results; the plant is best to grow at home. It does not require much sunlight or maintenance.

3. Basil

Basil just makes your salad or other dishes so delicious! But this herb could be a little difficult to grow, especially during winter months. Unlike the above plants, basil requires a lot of sunlight. So, place it near the window, where it can get enough light to grow the fresh leaves.

4. Rosemary

Rosemary provides intense flavours to your food. Again, this plant is also easy to grow and does not require much maintenance to flourish. But it is important to note that you do not need to overwater your rosemary plant. Ensure the pot where you grow the plant allows for good drainage. Aloe Vera, Peace Lily and Boston Ferns: 7 Indoor Plants That Will Keep Your Home Pollutant Free.

5. Cress

Growing cress can make some of you nostalgic, as most of us did it when in school. Because it is incredibly easy to grow at home! Sow some cress seeds over some damp, not wet, compost and place on a shelf near the window. In a few weeks’ time, your cress plant will be ready to use!

Aren’t they just so easy to grow? Invest this time in learning new things. The plantation is also a great way as it keeps you occupied, hence taking away your stress for a while, much needed during this time. Happy planting!