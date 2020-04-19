How to Grow Vegetables at Home in Quarantine? From Mint to Spinach, 5 Veggies And Herbs You Can Grow Easily During Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Mint and spinach (Photo Credits: Pexels, Unsplash)

As coronavirus lockdown continues, people have been confined to their homes across the countries. Although essentials like grocery have been made available by respective governments, people complain about the non-availability of certain things, especially some types of vegetables and spices. Also, being in quarantine people have been trying quite some new things. From experimenting with new cuisine to trying a hand at new hobbies, people have been learning news things during quarantine time. In the meanwhile, we bring to you ways in which you can grow some veggies and herbs or spices at home and be a pro at vegetable gardening. These easy and quick growing vegetables will not only ensure you have your own supply, but also you will be eating fresh and organic ones without any chemicals.

Although growing all kinds of vegetables at homes is not easy for those living in cities, those living with plenty of open spaces can try it. Some vegetables take a few months to grow fully, while others take a few makes. Spinach and other leafy vegetables are the ones which grow in less time, while those like cucumbers, potatoes and onions take more time.

1. Mint

Mint is one of the fast-growing species in the garden. You can grow it in a pot of soil or a bottle of water. You can plant the store-bought plant. The roots will develop in less than 7 days and the leaves will start appearing soon. Once it is big enough, trim it regularly.

2. Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are an important part of India seasoning. To grow a curry leaf plant, use a fresh stem and insert it into a pot. It will take roots in three weeks on being kept warm and moist. Ensure you don't keep it under direct sunlight, you can also keep it indoors.

3. Spinach

Spinach is better grown indoors as its tender leaves cannot stand the sun. Keep the soil moist that will help the seeds germinate quickly. The seeds take root in six weeks and thereafter leaves appear. Harvest it when the leaves are of desirable size.

4. Carrots

You can grow carrot greens from the discarded tops of the vegetables. While most people use seeds to grow carrots, you can also use the discarded tops. Soak it in water for one week and then transfer to the soil when roots begin to appear. The leaves will quickly grow which can be used in salads and pestos.

5. Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass has been a staple for health food diets for quite some time. With microgreens becoming popular, people are increasingly growing it at their homes. Soak and germinate wheat in a bowl. Drain the water and plant the seeds in paper towels. Once the wheatgrass begins to split which is 9 to days of growth, it is ready to harvest. Being known for its medicinal value, from smoothies to juices, wheatgrass can be used in multiple ways.

Growing your own plants is an easy way of ensuring you have necessary veggies at a cheaper price. As lockdown continues in most countries, people can try these techniques to have your own garden at home. For those who cannot manage to find soil or pot in this time, microgreen gardening is the best solution for you. We wish you happy gardening!