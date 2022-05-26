Science and technology have evolved in such a way that there's an app for everything that keeps our lives going smoothly. Speaking of smart devices, anyone who has experienced a period knows how much important it is to keep a digital track of the monthly cycle. The whole affair of remembering the dates and getting them down on paper can be tricky, which is why finding the best period tracker apps is a worthy pursuit. Want to Know your Exact Period Date & Schedule? Fitbit will Now Track Women’s Menstrual Cycle.

There is an abundance of best period tracking apps which will also help you to detect the reason behind the irregularities in the monthly dates and reproductive concerns. This will help you to learn more about what's going on in your body. To make your work a little less time taking, we have curated the five best and most user-friendly period tracking applications, that you can download on Android and iOS devices. What Type Of Period Do You Have? From Chunky to Leaky Blood, 9 Types Of Periods You Will Recognise!

1. Clue

You can download the Clue app on your phone for free. This particular app helps you to keep a running record of your period flow, moods, cervical fluid, PMS symptoms, sexual activities and pain.

2. Flo

The modern interface is quite popular for its idea of showing the record ovulation and period symptoms data in the form of graphs. Flo can also be used for tracking pregnancy in case.

3. Eve By Glow

The fertility tracking application has an interactive interface that keeps tabs on your sex life and gym habits. You can easily track things like discharge, weight, quality of sleep, and basal body temperature.

4. Magic Girl

The app is specifically designed for the younger demographic, who are new to the menstruation process. The app allows the user to get educational info and a private chat feature for any queries.

5. Ovia Fertility App

Ovia Fertility App helps you track the next date of your period and also helps women know about mood, sexual activity, and lifestyle habits in case they are trying to conceive.

The menstrual cycle comes along with a lot of additional surprises like mood swings, acne, nipple soreness and stomach aches. Even though your periods are regular still you get the peace of mind as it takes just a few literal seconds each day to get into the habit of it making a digital note of the dates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2022 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).