Kanpur, August 14: Amid the rise in COVID-19 Pandemic in the country, IIT-Kanpur based Espin Nanotech Private Limited announced to produce 70,000 pieces of N95 'Swasa' face masks per day. Currently, the startup produces nearly 30,000 face masks a day from its manufacturing unit in IIT-Kanpur campus.

According to a report, published in the Business Standard, Espin Nanotech Private Limited has tied-up with Ahmedabad based entity to expand the production of N95 'Swasa' face masks. The startup director Sandeep Patil also said that the firm has tied up with e-commerce giant Flipkart for marketing the product. They have also launched a dedicated e-commerce site -- swasa.in -- to sell Swasa face masks. UPSRTC to Sell Reusable Face Masks to Passengers at All Major Bus Stands Across Uttar Pradesh Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Informing more, Patil said, "So far, the company has invested about Rs three crore in its production line and plans to invest another Rs three crore in the next 2-3 months to augment capacity." Patil added that the face mask would be priced between Rs 60-80, depending on the geographical location.

The startup claims that the anti-bacterial and anti-viral, ‘Swasa’ face mask, is made of ultra-soft fabric which allows easy breathing and provides adjustable earloop. Apart from this, the firm claims that the N95 face masks are effective for 100 hours of usage. It is to be known that the N95 'Swasa' face masks gained limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing it during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

