Lucknow, August 12: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), in view of the increasing number of Coronavirus cases, has initiated the selling of reusable protective face masks at its major bus stands across the state.

UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said: "The masks will be available at Covid help desks and enquiry counters at 100 prominent bus stations of the corporation. The move is aimed at ensuring that passengers travelling in roadways buses strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and wear masks for their safety as well as that of the co-passengers." ‘How to Make a Face Mask?’ to ‘Are N95 Masks Washable and Reusable?’ FAQs on Face Masks As Its Demand Rises During Coronavirus Pandemic Answered.

Shekhar said that the staff deployed in the roadways' buses have been directed to sensitise passengers on the importance of face masks while in public to combat the spread of the virus that has so far infected nearly 1,32,000 people in the state.

"The masks, which are made of washable quality fabric, are available at a cost of Rs 6 per piece. The roadways passengers will be informed about the newly-introduced service through announcements at the bus stations," the official said.

According to sources with the UPSRTC headquarters, around 10,000 masks have been sold in the past 24 hours. There is a high demand for masks since most passengers tend to 'forget' to wear masks when they travel. Can You Microwave Fabric Masks to Sanitize Them For Reuse? Fact Check Behind The Viral False DIY Message Doing Rounds on Social Media.

Besides face masks, the UPSRTC is taking various measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 by making regular announcements at bus stations for the passengers to follow the safety guidelines, displaying 'dos' and 'don'ts' on LED TVs installed at the high-end bus stations, ensuring fumigation at bus stations, sprinkling of disinfectants in waiting lounges, sanitisation of buses, among others.

