International Midwives Day 2020: Should You Consult a Midwife for Pregnancy, Labour, Delivery and Childbirth? Weighing the Pros and Cons

Many pregnant women opt for midwives during childbirth. A midwife is a certified nurse with special medical training to care for expecting mothers during pregnancy, labour, delivery and eventually childbirth. These professionals help in the delivery process within the walls of a hospital, home, or any other birthing centre. You may want to opt for a midwife if you are striving to have a natural childbirth with as little medical intervention as possible. Just like gynaecologists, midwives care for women before pregnancy, during the pregnancy, after childbirth. Wondering if midwives should be your caregiver of choice? Here’s what you need to know.

Who Should See a Midwife?

Any pregnant woman in good health can work with a midwife to plan a birth outside a conventional medical setting. Ask yourself what are you envisioning from your experience? If you want a more natural birth, a midwife can be a great choice. If you suffer from chronic health issues, however, you might want to opt for more conventional obstetric care. A midwife may not be appropriate if you are diabetic and have asthma.

Pros of Seeing a Midwife

Midwives have a holistic philosophy of pregnancy care that emphasises on a more natural approach to childbirth and the judicious use of medical interventions.

A midwife monitors the physical, psychological, and social well-being of the expectant mother throughout the childbearing cycle

Midwives typically spend more one-on-one time with patients as compared to a physician during appointments and prenatal visits.

They provide that pregnant mother with individualised education, counselling, and prenatal care. They also offer continuous hands-on assistance during labour and delivery, as well as postpartum support.

Midwives work aggressively to minimise technological interventions during pregnancy and childbirth

Midwives also focus on women's wellness and help their patients make informed health decisions, on topics ranging from contraception, fertility, and parenting.

