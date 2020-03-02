Things Not to Do During Pregnancy: From Eating Deli Meats to Using Essential Oils, Lesser-Known Things That Pregnant Women Should NEVER Do!

Pregnancy (Photo credits: Max Pixel)

No matter how ready you think you are for having children, first-time pregnancy can always be overwhelming. But pregnancy can be tough. You must handle yourself with utmost care when you have a bun in the oven. It is relatively common knowledge that pregnant women should avoid seafood, alcohol, heavy lifting and roller coaster rides. But there is a whole bunch of other things that you cannot do that might surprise you! Read on if you have just got that positive result and you are wondering what's in store.

1. Pregnant Women Should Not Eat Deli Meats

Deli meats may contain the bacteria listeria, which can be very harmful to babies. Foods containing listeria can cause listeriosis which can be dangerous for babies. The bacteria can develop when it is not killed during cooking or pasteurisation. Pregnancy Side Effects: Unfortunate Things That Happen When You Are Pregnant!

2. Pregnant Women Should Not Use Certain Essential Oils

While some aromatherapy oils offer natural relief to ease stress and pain, certain oils such as rosemary, basil, sage, thyme, juniper, oregano and peppermint can potentially trigger early uterine contractions during pregnancy. If you are interested in giving aromatherapy a try, be sure to check with your medical practitioner first.

3. Pregnant Women Should Not Paint

When you paint, you can get exposed to chemicals such as latex, oil and enamel. While there is no method to measure the exposure of these chemicals and the degree of toxicity, when you are pregnant, it is best to avoid all oil-based paints. Strangest Things That Happen To Your Vagina When You Are Pregnant.

4. Pregnant Women Should Not Get In Hot Tubs or Saunas

When you are pregnant, you should never let your core body temperature rise above 102.2º F. An increased body temperature in the first trimester can lead to an increased risk of having a baby with congenital disabilities. Is Your Body Ready For Pregnancy? Here's How to Create a Nourishing Environment for Your Baby in the Womb.

5. Pregnant Women Should Not Get Tattoos

The primary concern about getting a tattoo during pregnancy is the risk of contracting an infection such as hepatitis B and HIV. Although the risk is minimal, you must wait it out until delivery to get a tattoo done.

6. Pregnant Women Should Not Have More Than 300mg of Caffeine Per Day

Moderate levels of caffeine are okay during pregnancy, but you should not consume more than 300mg of caffeine in a day. There have been conclusive studies which showed that caffeine could cause congenital disabilities, preterm delivery, premature labour and birth defects.

7. Pregnant Women Shouldn't Whiten Their Teeth

Peroxide, the active teeth-whitening ingredient is safe for adults, but when ingested even in small amounts, it could potentially affect the baby. It is therefore wise to avoid teeth-whitening procedures and use a whitening toothpaste instead.

Did you know that over-the-counter medications such as aspirin and ibuprofen could also increase the risk of birth defects? Ensure that you first talk to your doctor before you take any of the pain or fever medications.