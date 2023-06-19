Every year, International Panic Day is celebrated on June 18 across the world. The international event aims to raise awareness about panic attacks, stressful situations, and how to deal with them. A panic situation is when a person gets a sudden feeling of fear that cannot be controlled, stopping you from thinking clearly. We’ve often heard people say that they suffered a panic attack, but have we wondered what causes panic attacks and why is this condition so common these days? Panic attacks are brief episodes of intense anxiety which cause the physical sensations of fear. These attacks can include a fast heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness, trembling, and muscle tension. International Panic Day raises awareness about all these factors and calls for collective efforts to find ways to overcome them. As International Panic Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. International Panic Day 2023: How To Stop a Panic Attack? 5 Easy Ways To Deal With Panic Attacks.

International Panic Day 2023 Date

International Panic Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18.

International Panic Day History

The origin of International Panic Day is not clear. However, in the 17th century, Robert Burton described panic in his book, 'The Anatomy of Melancholy.' Moreover, the first anxiety attacks in the history of psychological medicine are reported by Ottomar Domrich in the year 1849. International Panic Day is celebrated in several countries to make people aware of how stressful life has become and what can be done to reduce it.

International Panic Day Significance

Panic disorder is a mental health issue and can prove dangerous if not taken care of at the right time. International Panic Day is a day to sit back and stay calm and learn to prevent panic attacks by not worrying about situations that cannot be controlled. International Panic Day is a perfect opportunity for people to talk about their anxiety issues with their family or friends and seek help whenever needed.

