Oat Milk is a very popular beverage these days in the world of fitness. This drink is important for vegans as they can meet their nutritional requirement from oat milk by substituting dairy milk. Oat milk is also gluten-free and soy-free and ideally, most people on this planet can have it to reap benefits. This beverage comes along with essential vitamins and minerals which can smoothen the functioning of different systems of the body. LatestLY brings you a look at oat milk health benefits, which include lowering blood cholesterol and improving bone health. Let's also take a look at oat milk recipe along with its nutritional content. Peanut Butter Oatmeal For Weight Loss: Here’s The Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe For Vegans & Vegetarians (Watch Video)

Oat milk stands out compared to other milk as it is free of all allergens and contains beta-glucans, a soluble fibre that can improve heart health as per the study published in the National Institute of Health. Oat milk comes along with dietary fibres and essential micronutrients like vitamin B12, riboflavin, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D, vitamin A, potassium, iron and calcium. Oat milk tends to contain more B vitamin as compared to other vegan milk like almond, soy milk to name a few. Oat milk is prepared by soaking and blending rolled oats with water and then straining them through cheesecloth to separate the milk from the oats. Banana Oatmeal Smoothie For Weight Loss: Here’s The Recipe of This Nutritious Drink (Watch Video)

Oat Milk Recipe

Oat Milk Health Benefits

1. Ideal For Lactose Intolerance - Oat milk is just made from oats and water, this means people who are lactose intolerant can have this beverage without any second thoughts.

2. Lower Blood Cholesterol - Beta-glucan in oat milk forms a gel-like substance in the gut which can bind the cholesterol and reduce its absorption. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, this function of beta-glucan can help lower bad 'LDL' cholesterol and further reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Boost Immunity - The presence of vitamin A and vitamin D content in oat milk helps strengthen the immune system. According to a study found in the US National Library of Medicine, vitamin A and D sufficiency wards off illnesses and infections.

4. Promote Healthy Hair, Nails & Skin - Oat milk consists of B vitamins such as riboflavin (B2) and vitamin B12 which contribute to healthy hair, nails and skin as per a study published in the National Institute of Health.

5. Good For Bone Health - Oat milk is fortified with calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12 which play an important role in improving bone density. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, vitamin B12 in milk reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

Now that you are aware of the health benefits of oat milk, you must try to include it regularly in your morning meal. Apart from this, you can also have oatmeal in different forms for lunch, evening snack or dinner.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).