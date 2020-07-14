Smoothies are always refreshing and also easy to make. These healthy drinks play an integral role in your diet. Banana oatmeal smoothie is quite nutritious and can aid in weight loss. You can have this drink for breakfast or as an evening snack or post-workout drink. Let's take a look at the properties of banana and oatmeal that can help shed some kilos and also check out the recipe of this smoothie. 5 Reasons Why You Should Drink Green Juice For Good Health.

Both banana and oatmeal are healthy foods which possess different health properties. Banana is rich in potassium, which can lower blood pressure and help improve heart health, while oats on the other hand help reduce cholesterol due to the presence of soluble fibres. Bananas also come along with complex carbohydrates, which can provide energy to the body and refill the glycogen stores. Peanut Butter Oatmeal For Weight Loss: Here’s The Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe For Vegans & Vegetarians (Watch Video)

Banana Oatmeal Smoothie For Weight Loss

Banana oatmeal smoothie is considered ideal for weight loss as both these ingredients contain resistant starch which can create satiety and help burn more calories since they prompt the body to use fat for energy. The milk used in this smoothie also provides protein to the body which helps preserve muscles. Cinnamon powder is also used in the preparation of this smoothie which boosts the metabolic rate. Let us take a look at the recipe of banana oatmeal smoothie.

Banana Oatmeal Smoothie Recipe

so when you feel hungry or have a craving for some delicious food in the evening or afternoon time, just rush to your kitchen, take out your blender and prepare this nutrient-dense banana oatmeal smoothie. However, a banana oatmeal smoothie should not solely be taken for weight loss. The focus should be to get into a calorie deficit state along with some exercise.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

