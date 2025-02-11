February 10, 2025, Special Days: On February 10, 2025, several special days are observed. It is Valentine Week Day 4 - Teddy Day, where people exchange teddies to show love and affection. World Pulses Day highlights the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses. International Epilepsy Day raises awareness about epilepsy and supports those affected by it. Other observances include Valentismas, Children's Hospice Day in Germany, Sick of Food Waste Day, and Plimsoll Day. Additionally, it's Oatmeal Monday (celebrating oatmeal's health benefits), National Umbrella Day, National Poop Day, National Cream Cheese Brownie Day, National Flannel Day, International Cribbage Day, and the Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck. There are also several famous February 10 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 10, 2025 (Monday)

Famous February 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Elizabeth Banks Robert Wagner Laura Dern Emma Roberts Kumar Vishwas Bikram Choudhury Iqbal Khan Rajesh Pilot (1945-2000) Payel Sarkar Vikas Manaktala Alphonse Puthren

