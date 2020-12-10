Coronavirus vaccine is the need of the hour, however, the United Kingdom where the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech is being given to the people sees four volunteers develop Bell's palsy after being administered the vaccine in the trial stage. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators revealed that four of the volunteers who were given the coronavirus vaccine got Bell's palsy which is a form of temporary facial paralysis. But they aren't able to figure if Bell's Palsy was caused exactly due to Pfizer vaccine or not. However, recently in the UK, 2 workers showed allergic reactions after receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and MHRA issued a warning for that saying that people with high allergies must refrain.

The US FDA regulators stressed that doctors MUST monitor the side effect of the vaccine with scrutiny and that they must continue to watch on how many people it strikes. Meanwhile, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla noted that the pharma giant did not "cut any corners" in terms of rolling out the vaccines and that the vaccine has "been tested in the exact same way as we are testing any vaccine that is circulating out there". He further said that "this vaccine actually was tested, because of the scrutiny, with even higher standards in terms of how we do things". "Always there are people who are sceptical about vaccines, but I have to say they are wrong," the Pfizer CEO said. Let's discuss Bell's Palsy, its causes and symptoms.

What is Bell's palsy?

Not very common, Bell's palsy is a critical condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face. This can occur due to many cause but mainly one suffers from Bell's Palsy when the nerve that controls your facial muscles becomes inflamed, swollen, or compressed due to certain reactions or more commonly due to viral infection. One of the most common characteristics of Bell's palsy is a one side face droop or stiffness.

Bell's Palsy Symptoms & Causes

Usually, people with Bell's Palsy may feel a sudden weakness in the muscles on one half of the face. Bell's palsy may be a reaction to a viral infection but is quite rare and is mainly characterised by muscle weakness that causes one half of the face to droop. Bell's palsy is said to usually resolve on its own within six months, however, physiotherapy can help the muscles recover sooner. Bell's palsy, also known as acute peripheral facial palsy of unknown cause, can occur at any age and the exact cause is unknown.

However in this case MHRA has rolled out some advice. "As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination, after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday," Powis said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).