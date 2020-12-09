London, December 9: After two people vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) with Pfizer's BNT162b2 developed allergic reactions, UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has warned people who have a history of "significant" allergic reactions not to take the vaccine. British regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine on December 2, and the country has begun one of the largest vaccination drives. Pfizer Vaccine Moves Closer to Getting the OK in US.

"As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday. Both are recovering well," Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, was quoted by Evening Standard as saying. 'William Shakespeare' 2nd to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in UK After 90-Year-Old 'Maggie'.

A 90-year-old Margaret Keenan and 81-year-old William Shakespeare became the first two people to receive the first shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Reacting to the development, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Today marks a huge step forward in the UK's fight against coronavirus, as we begin delivering the vaccine to the first patients across the whole country."

The UK has received 800,000 doses, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people. The first shots are given to people over 80 years of age, who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff.

