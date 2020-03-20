Self-Isolation Exercise, Prison Workout & Online Workout Are Top Fitness Trends on Google Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Self-Isolation Exercise (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Athletes, sportspersons and bodybuilders are having a tough time due to coronavirus outbreak. As a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak, gyms and health clubs in most parts of the world have been shut down. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the health and wellness industry too. There is nothing more difficult than stay indoors for long for a fitness enthusiast. However, looking at the current scenario, there certainly are alternatives to maintain your fitness level. Self-isolation exercise, prison workout and online workout have become the top fitness trends on Google over the past few days. LatestLY brings you more information about self-isolation exercise, prison workout and online workouts. Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit.

Being an athlete or a bodybuilder, you should firstly be mentally tough to face this situation. Instead of pondering over gyms being closed, you should motivate others to take precaution and find alternative ways to fight the coronavirus disease. It's all about how we think. A few days of bodyweight training and callisthenics at home would not take away anything from your strength or physique. In fact, this situation should be taken as an opportunity to work on endurance, core and body balancing, which we otherwise ignore while just lifting weights at the gym. Let us take a brief overview of self-isolation exercise, prison workout and US Online workout. How to Reduce Body Fat in 4 Mins; Beginner's Guide for Tabata Workout at Home.

Top 3 Fitness Trend on Google

1. Self-Isolation Exercise

In the current situation, it is important to keep yourself isolated and stay indoors as much as possible. This means you should even avoid running or jogging at places where you might come in contact with the infection. On a safer side, you should perform callisthenics like push-ups, bodyweight squat, sumo squat, free lunges, planks exercises at home. Most fitness freaks have training bands and resistance band at home which can prove handy at this time for training different muscle group.

Self-Isolation Circuit Workout

2. Prison Workout

Prisoners in jail are locked inside bars, but few of them somehow manage to have a sharp physique by performing bodyweight exercise with less resting period and high intensity. Considering that mentality, you shouldn't always be dependant on a gym or fitness equipment. Different types of push-up exercises with a good amount of quality reps along with bodyweight squat can be enough to maintain your physique. However, it should be done with great intensity and challenging forms. If you have something to hang, then you can even train your back, majorly latismus dorsi which mostly makes the guy look huge and broad. For cardio, there is no more intense exercise than the burpee.

Punisher Prison Bodyweight Workout

3. Online Workout

People who have hired a fitness trainer for personal training aren't able to have their services available during the coronavirus outbreak situation. However, there are many fitness experts who have uploaded High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) exercising videos on their channel. These exercises can be performed with them as they guide you with different exercises throughout the short video. The most popular online workout videos are of Tabata bodyweight workout for fat loss and endurance development.

Fat Burning HIIT Workout at Home

Following these type of exercises can help you to stay lean and muscular, provided you continue with clean eating and proper rest. Coronavirus pandemic has indeed brought the world to a halt, however, it cannot kill the spirit to move ahead. Prison workout or online workout videos or self-isolation exercises should definitely help you maintain your fitness level and maintain muscle mass with low body-fat percentage.