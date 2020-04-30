Semolina (Suji) Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Blood Sugar Control, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat Rava

Semolina Flour (Photo Credits: Wikipedia Commons)

We are aware of different healthy flours like bajra flour, almond flour, jowar flour to name a few. However, we often ignore semolina flour, which is known in the Indian sub-continent as rava or suji flour. Semolina or suji is often enjoyed in dishes like upma, kheer and even halwa. Suji is loaded with vital nutrients that can enhance your health. Let's take a look at semolina flour health benefits, which include weight loss, blood sugar control and many more. Bajra Roti Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here are Five Reasons Why You Should Include Pearl Millet in Your Meals.

Suji is prepared from rough, coarsely ground whole wheat and it is indeed healthier than the refined wheat preparations. Semolina is responsible for giving a unique texture and taste to the food. The best part about rava is that it is light on the stomach and easily digestible. Semolina flour is loaded with important micronutrients like iron, folate, magnesium and vitamin B like thiamine. Health Benefits of Quinoa: Why this High-Protein Superfood is Important for Vegans & Vegetarians.

Health Benefits of Semolina Flour

1. Aids in Weight Loss: Semolina flour is rich in protein and fibre, which promotes the feeling of fullness. This, thereby, curbs hunger, helps avoid overeating and eventually in weight loss.

2. Prevents Iron Deficiency: Suji flour is rich in iron and can help you prevent its deficiency. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a 100-gram of semolina contains 3.48 mg of iron which is 13% of the Recommended Daily Intake (RDI).

3. Good For Heart Health: Semolina consists of magnesium and folate that can enhance heart health. Apart from that, it is rich in fibres which help reduce bad 'LDL' cholesterol that can further improve heart health.

4. Blood Sugar Control: Suji comes along with magnesium and fibre that help in controlling blood sugar. Magnesium helps improve blood sugar by increasing the cell response to insulin, a hormone that regulates the blood sugar levels.

5. Promotes Smooth Digestion: Semolina is loaded with fibres which stimulate the growth of good bacteria in the gut. This, in turn, promotes smooth digestion.

Therefore, it would be wise to use suji flour or semolina flour regularly in your food for preparation. However, be sure to buy semolina made from whole wheat, as many companies sell suji prepared from refined flour. It is advisable to go for high-fibre suji flour. Also remember, moderation is the key, and avoid eating semolina or anything in excess for perfect health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)