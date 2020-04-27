Sunny Leone and Husband Daniel Weber Enjoy a Date Night Amid Lockdown and the Venue is Extra Special! (View Pic)

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has led India to be on a complete lockdown till May 3 and this quarantine time at home has certainly brought the creative best out of people at home. We have seen celebrities too killing time at home by picking up on some new skills and working on their hobbies. Among the many celebrities who have been keeping us entertained all this while, actress Sunny Leone sure deserves a mention for doing her bit. From her amazing dance challenges with her other celebs to her talk show, Lockdown With Sunny on Instagram, it has been a fun ride. Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Nisha, Calls Her 'So So Pretty'.

The quarantine time has also proved to be a romantic time for couples who normally don't get enough time with each other and looks like Leone and her husband Daniel Weber too are making the most of it. The Ragini MMS 2 actress recently shared a picture from her 'date night' with husband and later funnily also mentioned how the venue for their romantic night was the "dining room". It looks like the duo enjoyed some wine and were all smiles in their latest pic.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Date night with @dirrty99 !! Lol in the dining room... A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 26, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT

Sunny recently also shared an adorable video post featuring her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. The mother-daughter duo were seen having a fun time with Instagram filters. In her free time at home, Leone also recently finished a massive painting that she had been working on for about 40 days. Sunny Leone is Spending Her Quarantine Sunday Doing THIS! (View Pic).

As for her Instagram show, Lockdown With Sunny, the actress recently hosted Arbaaz Khan for a fun chat and is all set to have another amazing guest on the show next, which is actor Varun Sharma. From date nights to spending quality time with her kids, looks like Leone is surely spending the lockdown time well.