Sunny Leone Reveals How She is Keeping Her Kids Safe from the Pandemic in Their ‘Home Away From Home’ (View Insta Post)

Sunny Leone with her kids (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is a mommy to three lovely munchkins – Nisha, Asher and Noah. Every mom wants their children to be safe and for that she’d do anything. The 38-year-old actress has expressed how every mom’s priorities takes the back seat when they have children. Sunny Leone has shared a heartfelt post to wish all moms on Mother’s Day and also mentioned how she is keeping her kids safe from the coronavirus pandemic in their ‘home away from home’. Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Nisha, Calls Her 'So So Pretty'.

Sunny Leone shared a beautiful picture posing with her daughter Nisha and twins Asher and Noah. She wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat.” The actress also spoke about keeping her children safe against the deadly virus. She further wrote, “Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!” Sunny Leone and Husband Daniel Weber Enjoy a Date Night Amid Lockdown and the Venue is Extra Special! (View Pic).

Sunny Leone’s Mother’s Day Special Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 10, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

Sunny Leone often keeps sharing some fun-filled posts of her husband Daniel Weber and her three children. This lovely family is quarantining at their Mumbai apartment. Sunny and Daniel are ensuring that their kids are not only safe but also they’re happy.