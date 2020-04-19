UK Coronavirus Patient Describes 'Metallic Taste Symptom' of COVID-19 and His Journey to Recovery from the Contagious Disease

UK Coronavirus patient describes 'metallic taste symptom' of COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In some of the personal experiences of coronavirus patients, unusual symptoms of COVID-19 have come up. A man who recently recovered from COVID-19 expressed in his personal blog that he experienced a 'Metallic Taste Symptom' as one of the signs of the contagious infection. While he was battling with the deadly disease, Dominic Minghella created a log of his experience, wherein he wrote everything he felt and went through right from before being diagnosed of coronavirus and took us through his journey to recovery. Mr Minghella is the creator of British medical drama Doc Marti and around March 8 it was known that he contracted the coronavirus. UK Man Shares 'Unorthodox' Symptoms of Coronavirus He Documented Before Being Rushed to the Hospital in Critical Condition.

He didn't head to the hospital right away but spend some time in the house but in a few days, he went to King's College Hospital, London where he was treated and he left the place fully recovered. On his blog, he exactly mentioned how he was feeling before he was finally diagnosed with COVID-19. He described how his infection was quite asymptomatic in the early stage but soon he described some of the symptoms like fever, fatigue and an unusual "metallic taste" in his mouth. Coronavirus Cases: 26-Year-Old UK Woman Having Severe Lung Condition and Diabetes Recovers From Coronavirus; Know More.

"Five days in, still no real fever or cough. But I was beginning to feel seriously tired. My eyes were closing at the dinner table. We decided to pull the kids from school, but mostly because we were worried about catching the virus – not because we thought I already had it", he described his initial symptoms. US Woman,22, Hospitalised for COVID-19 Shares Coronavirus Symptoms; Warns 'You Aren’t Invincible Just Because You’re in Your 20s'.

A rise in temperature was seen in a week and he described, "A week in and it became clear. My temperature started hitting 102F. I was gulping down the paracetamol at exactly six-hour intervals. A horrible metallic taste in my mouth. Didn’t want to eat anyway. Drinking but only because I knew I had to. Very weak – could barely hold a cup. Still no cough. my GP had called and warned me that, without a spleen (another story) I might be at greater risk of “complications”." After heading to the hospital the swabs for COVID was taken which "involved a deep back-of-the-throat cotton bud swipe", he described.

He went on to admit he thought he was a goner but was “determined to fight, to try to live” for his kids, partner and family. The TV producer even wrote farewells to his children while in hospital as he contemplated dying “without family close by, a hand to hold.” Thankfully, Mr Minghella eventually overcame COVID-19 and is still writing a weekly blog about the virus and the events that are unfolding around it.