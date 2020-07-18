Vin Diesel turns 53 years old on July 18, 2020. Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, is well known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. Diesel has also voiced the character of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. Vin Diesel is well appreciated for his acting skills and has won the hearts of many fans by amazing stunt scenes which he performs in his movies. Diesel has always been seen with well-built physique throughout his career. On the occasion of Vin Diesel's birthday, let us take a look at the fitness regime of Vin Diesel that keeps him muscular in his 50s. Fast and Furious Star Vin Diesel Posts a Picture with Late Paul Walker, Says He Is ‘Grateful for the Priceless Memories’

Workout of Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel focuses on training individual body parts and he dedicates a day to train each muscle group separately. In spite of being muscular in size, Diesel is quite flexible and includes challenging callisthenics exercises in his routine. The Fast & Furious actor loves to perform Human Flag exercise. Apart from this, Vin Diesel does compound exercises like squats, overhead press, barbell upright row to name a few in his training programme. Also, the Hollywood actor makes sure that he trains his core to perfection. His favourite core exercise is an ab-roller. Vin Diesel, in an interview with Men's Health, revealed that one should train smarter and not harder. He also said that it is necessary to shock the body muscle in every session of weight training by doing at least two sets of heavyweight powerlifting exercise and then going into higher-rep sets afterwards. Late Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Poses With Vin Diesel's Kids In An Adorable 'Family' Photo.

Glimpses From Vin Diesel's Workout

Vin Diesel's Ab-Roller Exercise

Vin Diesel's Human Flag

View this post on Instagram Make it happen Mondays... Haha. Keep grinding. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 15, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

Vin Diesel's fitness regime is indeed motivational and it should inspire youngsters and even adults to stay healthy. We at LatestLY wish Vin Diesel a very Happy Birthday and hope that he continues to stay fit and keeps entertaining us through his movies for many more years.

