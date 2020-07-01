Paul Walker's death had shocked the world. The actor headlined the Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel. The movies have not been the same without him. But the bond of a family continues. Paul's daughter, Meadow, 21, has shared a picture on her Instagram where she is hanging out with Vin's three kids Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5. She captioned the pic, "family, forever". It is heartwarming to see the kids of the two actors pose like a family together. Just like Paul would have wanted. Paul Walker's Daughter Shares an Unseen Video of the Late Actor, Leaves Fans Emotional With Her Heartfelt Post.

Paul passed away in a tragic car accident in 2013. The late actor's daughter has maintained a close friendship with Vin's family. Meadow is also close to Paul's other Fast and Furious co-stars. Paul Walker's Personal Car Collection Sold For Over $2.3 Million at Auction.

Check Out Meadow's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram family, forever A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jun 29, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

Paul and Vin were brothers. After Paul's death, his mother told Vin that he has lost his other half. Vin has said, "The day after the tragedy, for me to fly from Atlanta that night and to show up at his mother's house and for me to say to his mother, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,' and for his mother to say to me 'I'm sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry’ — I said, ‘Why? Why are you saying sorry to me?’ And she said, ‘Because you lost your other half,'"

Of course, with a bond like that, Paul and Vin's kids are going to grow up to be close.

