American actor Rick Hurst aka Richard Douglas Hurst died on June 26, 2025, at the age of 79. Rick Hurst was most famous for his role on television favourite The Dukes of Hazzard, a show that ran on the CBS channel from 1980 to 1983 in the US for seven seasons. He portrayed Deputy Cletus Hogg, who is the cousin of Boss Hogg, the commissioner of Hazzard County and the main antagonist of the show. Apart from the main series, Rick Hurst was also part of the cast of the two made-for-television action-adventure films based on the show, titled The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! (1997) and The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood (2000). Jack Betts Dies: ‘Spider-Man’ Actor Passes Away at 96 in California.

Tribute to Rick Hurst by 'The Dukes of Hazzard' Team

The Dukes of Hazzard team posted a moving tribute to Rick Hurst on Instagram. The message read, "With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Rick Hurst, the beloved actor who brought warmth, humor, and unforgettable charm to the role of Deputy Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard. Rick passed away today, leaving behind a legacy that stretches far beyond Hazzard County. To fans, he was more than a character—he was family. His gentle smile, impeccable comedic timing, and kind-hearted spirit made every scene brighter. Off-screen, Rick was known for his generosity, humility, and love for connecting with fans at events across the country. Whether it was a reunion special or a meet-and-greet at Cooter’s, he never stopped sharing his joy with the people who adored him. Rick’s passing is a profound loss, but his memory will forever ride shotgun in the hearts of those who grew up watching him, laughing with him, and loving him. Rest easy, Rick. You made the world a little lighter." Val Kilmer, ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Top Gun’ Star, Dies at 65 Due to Pneumonia.

Rick Hurst Passes Away at 79 - See Tribute Post:

Rick Hurst was married to Katherine Shelley Weir from 1981–1991, and to Candace Kaniecki from 1969–1979. Rick Hurst is survived by his son Ryan Hurst, who is also an actor, known for Sons of Anarchy.

