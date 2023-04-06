The emergence of yet another viral illness is undoubtedly terrible news for the world, especially with COVID-19 rearing its head once again in several regions across the globe, and the H3N2 flu has caused much damage.

The alarm has been sparked by reports of two Marburg virus outbreaks in Africa that occurred back-to-back. The bat-borne pathogen, a near relative of Ebola, has already caused at least 10 deaths since February and can kill up to 90 per cent of those it infects. What Is Tick Virus, Spreading in England? As First Case of TBEV Detected in UK, Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently requested that Equatorial Guinea, a country in Central Africa, disclose any cases of the Marburg virus last week because there may be more cases of contamination than initially believed.

Additionally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning on Monday for all visitors heading to Tanzania and Guinea regarding the deadly virus.

Symptoms of Marburg Virus Disease?

The clinical signs and symptoms of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), which has a very high mortality rate of 24–88 per cent, are similar to those of the Ebola Virus Disease. Virus strains and the calibre of case handling affect the rates.

The Marburg virus, according to the CDC, causes a hemorrhagic fever that can harm the body's systems and result in bleeding.

Treatment for MVD

Only in labs can a diagnosis be made for the disease using various tests, such as RT-PCR or cell culture tests. For MVD, there are no approved vaccines. The sick receive supportive care, which includes symptom management and rehydration with oral and intravenous fluids. COVID-19 Infection Accelerates Dementia Progression in Patients Already Suffering From Neurodegenerative Condition: Study.

Preventive Measures

Avoid any contact with bats and other creatures that might be infected with the virus to prevent getting sick. When administering care to individuals who have the Marburg virus illness or handling their bodily fluids, extreme caution must be exercised. If you come into touch with people who could be infected, wear protective apparel like gloves, gowns, masks, and goggles to stop transmission.

