Mumbai, April 05: According to health authorities in the UK, the nation is home to a virus that ticks can carry and spread to humans, post which mountain cyclists and hikers were urged to take safety precautions.

Media reports state that a 50-year-old man who was bitten by ticks while mountain biking in Yorkshire was the first person to contract the tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV).

Although there is very little chance of contracting tick-borne encephalitis, the tick species that transmit the virus are common in the UK. If experts are to be believed, the majority of individuals do not experience symptoms, but brain swelling is a possibility.

TBEV is widespread in various regions across the globe, including Europe. The virus is transmitted through an infected tick's bite, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In some rare circumstances, the virus can also be transmitted by consuming raw milk or cheese from infected goats, sheep, or cows.

Symptoms of Tick-Borne Encephalitis

Many tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) virus carriers do not exhibit any signs, according to the CDC, though fever, headaches, nausea, and fatigue can be among the early signs.

After a few days, serious symptoms like confusion, loss of coordination, trouble speaking, weakness in the arms or legs, and seizures may appear. Biphasic sickness is a condition in which the more severe symptoms appears.

Tick-Borne Encephalitis’ Treatment

The CDC states that there is no treatment for TBE viral infection. To avoid illness, there is a vaccine available.

Some signs might be reduced by rest, fluid intake, and over-the-counter painkillers. People with serious illnesses frequently require hospitalisation in order to receive assistance with breathing, maintaining proper hydration, or decreasing brain swelling.

Preventive Measures

People were advised by the UK health agency to frequently check their clothing and bodies for ticks after being outside, especially in moorlands or woodlands. Adults typically get bit on the thighs, according to data from the agency's surveillance program, while kids are more likely to get bit on the head or neck.

