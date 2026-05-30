Which Hospitals in India Are Offering Free HPV Vaccine on Saturday, May 30? Full List, and Details

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination will begin in select state-run hospitals on Saturday, May 30, as the government launches a free vaccination programme aimed at preventing cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women. The initial rollout will be limited to a few hospitals, with plans for gradual expansion across more healthcare facilities.

The programme marks a shift from earlier access through private hospitals, where HPV vaccines have been available for about a decade at a cost of a few thousand rupees per dose. Under the new state initiative, the vaccine will be administered free of cost in designated public health centres. India’s Free HPV Vaccination Drive 2026: Who Is Eligible and What Is It For?

Which State Hospitals Are Offering HPV Vaccination Today?

From Saturday, HPV vaccines will be available at four state-run facilities in the initial phase:

SSKM Hospital

Bidhannagar State General Hospital

Vidyasagar State General Hospital (Behala)

Sarsuna Block Primary Health Centre

A state government official said, “The vaccination will start with a select few hospitals and is likely to be expanded to more healthcare facilities.” Officials added that, “To begin with, the vaccines will be administered only from hospitals or facilities that have a doctor present around the day. Later, it is likely to be expanded to other health units.” HPV Vaccine Drive Launched in Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign From Ajmer (Watch Video).

What Is the Cost of the HPV Vaccine?

Under the state programme, the HPV vaccine will be provided free of cost in government hospitals. Earlier, the vaccine was available in private hospitals for several years, where it typically cost a few thousand rupees per dose, depending on the hospital and brand.

The new initiative aims to remove cost barriers and increase access among eligible adolescents in the public healthcare system.

Who Will Be Eligible for the Free Vaccination?

In the initial phase, the programme will target girls aged 14 to 15 years and up to 90 days (three months). Only a single dose will be administered under the state-run programme. Sources said there are approximately 45,000 girls in this age group who will be eligible for immediate vaccination. The programme is expected to operate as a walk-in service.

“Girls can queue up outside the designated places to receive the vaccines. There will be a consent form that they have to sign. After receiving the vaccines, all recipients will be asked to wait for 30 minutes to see if there is any adverse reaction,” said an official.

Doctors have described the inclusion of HPV vaccination in a community programme as an important public health step. “Earlier, the vaccination was available on an individual basis. Now it is being taken to the community,” said Gautam Mukhopadhyay, surgical oncologist.

He added guidance on age suitability: “The best age for the HPV vaccine is between 9 and 15 years. Women who have not yet started sexual activity are ideal candidates for the vaccine, but even those in their 30s or 40s can receive it.”

Eligibility and Documentation Rules

Beneficiaries will be required to carry identity proof when visiting vaccination centres. However, officials clarified that lack of an individual ID will not prevent vaccination. “Their parents’ identity cards will also work. Either of the parents will have to give an undertaking, and their child will receive the vaccine,” said a state official.

All recipients will be observed for 30 minutes after vaccination to monitor any adverse reactions, according to officials. The programme will initially operate only in facilities with on-site doctors, with expansion to additional health centres planned later. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation may also be involved in future rollout phases under the universal immunisation programme, according to sources.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends “a one or two-dose schedule for girls aged 9-14”, and notes “a one or two-dose schedule for girls and women aged 15-20” and “two doses with a six-month interval for women older than 21”. The phased rollout is expected to strengthen preventive healthcare access for cervical cancer protection in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).