What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

New Delhi, February 25: India is set to roll out a nationwide free Human Papillomavirus vaccination programme in 2026, marking a major step in the fight against cervical cancer. The Government of India will provide the HPV vaccine free of cost to adolescent girls, primarily targeting those aged 14 years, through designated public health facilities across all States and Union Territories.

The move aims to reduce cervical cancer cases, which remain the second most common cancer among women in India. With nearly 80,000 new cases and over 42,000 deaths reported annually, health experts have long pushed for large scale immunisation against HPV, the virus responsible for most cervical cancer cases.

What Is HPV and What Is the Vaccine For?

Human Papillomavirus is a common infection transmitted through close contact. While many infections resolve on their own, certain high risk strains can persist and lead to cancers of the cervix, throat, anus and genitals. In India, HPV types 16 and 18 account for more than 80 percent of cervical cancer cases. Cervical Cancer Prevention: India To Launch Free HPV Vaccine Drive for 14–15 Years Girls, Says Report.

India will use Gardasil, a quadrivalent vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11. Global and Indian scientific evidence shows that even a single dose can offer strong and durable protection when administered in the recommended age group.

Who Is Eligible for the Free HPV Vaccine?

The national programme will primarily target girls aged 14 years, as this is considered the ideal age before potential exposure to the virus. Health experts note that the most effective window for vaccination is between 9 and 15 years, when the immune response is strongest. Serum Institute of India Launches First Made-in-India HPV Vaccine for Cervical Cancer.

While the free government drive focuses on adolescent girls, the HPV vaccine is medically approved for individuals up to 45 years of age after consulting a doctor. Boys and transgender individuals are also eligible for vaccination, although they are not the primary target group under the current public rollout.

Where Will the Vaccine Be Available?

Vaccination will be conducted exclusively at government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, Sub District and District Hospitals, and Government Medical Colleges. All sites will be linked to 24 hour government health facilities to ensure medical supervision and post vaccination observation.

Under India’s partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Gardasil vaccines approved by India’s drug regulator will be supplied following strict quality and cold chain standards.

Safety and Global Context

The HPV vaccine has a strong global safety record, with more than 500 million doses administered worldwide. Side effects are generally mild and may include fatigue, headache or slight pain at the injection site.

With this initiative, India joins around 160 countries that have already introduced HPV vaccination as part of their national immunisation strategies. Health experts describe the 2026 rollout as a transformative shift from late stage cancer treatment to early prevention, potentially saving thousands of lives each year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).