Why it is Essential to Include Omega-6 in Your Diet; 5 Foods That Contain This Essential Fatty Acid

The food you eat plays a big role in shaping your body and overall development of your health. There is a saying, "You are what you eat." Therefore, it is necessary to make the right choices while selecting foods for your diet. While planning diet, we consider macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins and fats, however, we ignore essential fatty acids like omega-6, which can play an integral role in making our health better. Let's discuss why you should include Omega-6 in your diet and five foods to be eaten to source the benefits of this fatty acid. Not Eating Fish? Have These Omega 3-Rich Seeds Instead in These 5 Tasty Ways.

Why Omega-6 Should be Part of Your Diet

Omega-6 fatty acids have to be derived from food as they are not prepared automatically inside the body. Omega-6 fatty acids play a crucial role in brain function, and normal growth and development. Omega-6 is a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA), which helps in the growth of skin and hair, develop bone health, regulate metabolism, and maintain the reproductive system.

Omega-6 fatty acids should ideally be derived from foods which contain a good amount of linoleic acid. Linoleic acid is converted to gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) in the body which then further break down to arachidonic acid (AA). GLA may help reduce inflammation. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, women and men aged 19–50 years need approximately 12 grams and 17 grams of omega-6 fatty acids per day, respectively. Omega 3 Fatty Acids in Oily Fish and Nuts Could Help In Stopping Cancer.

5 Foods to Be Eaten For Omega-6 Fatty Acids

1. Walnuts

Whenever we speak of getting omega-6 fatty acid, the name of walnuts comes first. This dry-fruit is enriched with important nutrients like fibre and minerals including manganese, copper, phosphorus, and magnesium. Per ounce, i.e 28 grams of walnuts contains around 10,800 mg of linoleic acid.

2. Tofu

Tofu is a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians. They are made by coagulating soy milk and pressing the soy curds to form soft blocks. One-fourth block i.e. 122 g of tofu contains 6060 mg of linoleic acid.

3. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter not only contains rich healthy fats and proteins but it also comes along with key nutrients like niacin, manganese, vitamin E, and magnesium. One tablespoon, around 16 g of peanut butter, consists of 1960 mg of linoleic acid.

4. Eggs

For a good metabolism and healthy body, most dietitians recommend eating two full eggs in the morning. One large egg of around 50 g contains 594 mg of linoleic acid.

5. Almonds

Almonds are often referred to as one of the healthiest snacks as they contain vital minerals like vitamin E, manganese, and magnesium. One ounce (28 g) of almonds contains 3490 mg of linoleic acid.

Including omega-6 foods on a regular basis can help reduce symptoms of nerve pain in people with diabetic neuropathy. It must also be noted that along with omega-6, it is also necessary to include an equal amount of omega-3 fatty acid in your diet to maintain a beneficial ratio of healthy fats in your diet.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)