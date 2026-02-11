Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2026 Event Guide

Trainers, love is officially in the air, and across the map. The Pokémon GO Valentine's Day 2026 event is now live, running from Tuesday, February 10, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, February 15, at 8:00 PM local time. This year’s celebration is a massive double-feature, serving as both the romantic peak of the season and a cornerstone of the game's 10th Anniversary festivities. From the debut of a new Legendary form to the return of the rarest Spinda pattern, here is everything you need to know to maximize the event.

Major Debuts and Limited-Time Raids on Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2026 Event Dates and Times

The 2026 Pokémon Go Valentine's Day event focuses on "Royal" pairings and the final piece of the "Forces of Nature" quartet.

Therian Forme Enamorus: The Love-Hate Pokémon makes its debut in Five-Star Raids specifically on Saturday, February 14, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.

The Love-Hate Pokémon makes its debut in Five-Star Raids specifically on Saturday, February 14, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. Royal Crown Costumes: For the first time, Nidoking and Nidoqueen wearing crowns will appear in Three-Star Raids. These are highly sought-after for collectors and can be Shiny.

For the first time, Nidoking and Nidoqueen wearing crowns will appear in Three-Star Raids. These are highly sought-after for collectors and can be Shiny. Gigantamax Meowth: Closing out the week, this massive long-cat debuts in Six-Star Max Battles on Sunday, February 15, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Raid Tier Pokémon One-Star Chansey, Roselia, Feebas, Pink Shellos Three-Star Crowned Nidoking, Crowned Nidoqueen, Gardevoir, Gallade, Lickitung Five-Star Therian Forme Enamorus (Feb 14 Only) Max Battles Gigantamax Meowth (Feb 15 Only)

Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2026 Event: Exclusive Eggs (7 km)

Focus on opening Gifts from friends to collect 7 km Eggs, which feature a curated list of "pink" and "baby" Pokémon. This year, Cherubi has a significantly boosted Shiny rate when hatched from these eggs.

Common Hatches: Nidoran♀ (F), Nidoran♂ (M), Cleffa, Igglybuff.

Nidoran♀ (F), Nidoran♂ (M), Cleffa, Igglybuff. Rare Hatches: Cherubi (Boosted Shiny Chance), Happiny, Audino.

Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2026 Field Research: The Hunt for Heart Spinda

By spinning PokéStops, you can collect event-themed Field Research tasks. The most coveted prize is Spinda Pattern #9 (Heart Pattern), which only appears during this Pokémon Go Valentine's Day event.

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Encounter with Heart Pattern Spinda (Shiny available).

Encounter with Heart Pattern Spinda (Shiny available). Earn 3 Hearts with your Buddy: Pikachu (Flower Crown) or Roselia encounter.

Pikachu (Flower Crown) or Roselia encounter. Catch 5 Pokémon: Nidoran♀ (F) or Nidoran♂ (M) encounter.

Nidoran♀ (F) or Nidoran♂ (M) encounter. Catch 10 Pokémon: Luvdisc, Furfrou, or Alomomola encounter.

Luvdisc, Furfrou, or Alomomola encounter. Trade a Pokémon: Vulpix or Alolan Vulpix encounter.

Vulpix or Alolan Vulpix encounter. Open 5 Gifts: 10x Great Balls or 500 Stardust.

Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2026 Global Challenge: 100 Million Gifts

The "Share the Love" Pokémon Go Valentine's Day Global Challenge requires the community to collectively send 100 million Gifts. Once achieved, the following bonuses unlock for the remainder of the event:

750 XP for every Pokémon caught with a Curveball Throw.

Rare Candy becomes a potential drop from opening Gifts.

Timed Research: A special "Love Challenge" unlocks, offering further encounters with Heart Pattern Spinda and Pink Flabébé.

Essential Bonuses and Evolution Moves During Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2026 event

Furfrou Heart Trim: You can change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim for 25 Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

You can change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim for 25 Candy and 10,000 Stardust. Special Moves: Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir or Gallade to receive the Charged Attack Synchronoise.

Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir or Gallade to receive the Charged Attack Synchronoise. XP/Stardust: 2× Catch XP and 2× Stardust for opening Gifts.

2× Catch XP and 2× Stardust for opening Gifts. Shiny Boost: Increased odds for Shiny Nidoran♀ (F), Nidoran♂ (M), and Cherubi in the wild.

Pokémon GO 10th Anniversary AR Feature

In a nostalgic nod to a decade of Pokémon GO, the new "What's Your Favorite?" feature allows you to use the AR camera with any Pokémon in the Pokédex, even those you haven't caught yet. Taking a snapshot during the event grants a one-time reward of 10,000 Stardust and 5 Rare Candy.

Celebrate 10 years of Pokémon GO and 30 years of Pokémon by showing off your favorite Pokémon with “What’s Your Favorite?”

Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2026 Event: A Milestone Celebration of Connection

The Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2026 event successfully bridges the gap between the game's rich history and its future. By introducing the high-stakes Gigantamax Meowth alongside the classic hunt for Heart Pattern Spinda, Niantic has created a gameplay loop that appeals to both the "hardcore" raider and the "completionist" collector. Valentine's Day 2026 Date and Week Calendar.

Furthermore, the integration of the 10th Anniversary AR features serves as a poignant reminder of the game's core mission: bringing people together. As the global community works toward the 100-million gift milestone, the event reinforces the idea that Pokémon GO is as much about the social connections between Trainers as it is about the creatures they catch. Whether you are aiming for a Shiny Crowned Nidoking or simply enjoying the doubled Stardust rewards, this Valentine’s window stands as one of the most content-rich celebrations in the game's decade-long history.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Pokémon Official Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).