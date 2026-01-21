Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Lucknow, January 21: A domestic dispute over a dinner menu took a gruesome turn in Ghaziabad on Monday night, January 19, resulting in a 24-year-old woman allegedly biting off her husband's tongue. The incident occurred in the Loni area following a heated argument regarding the preparation of egg curry.

The police arrested the woman on Tuesday morning, January 20, after the victim’s family filed a formal complaint. The husband was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing emergency surgery to reattach the severed portion of his tongue. Kanpur Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death Barely 4 Months After Marriage As He Finds Her in Compromising Situation With 3 Men in UP, Surrenders Before Police.

Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Dispute Over Egg Curry in Ghaziabad

The couple, who had been married for less than a year, reportedly had a history of minor disagreements, but neighbors described Tuesday's altercation as unusually intense. According to investigators, the conflict began when the husband, identified as 26-year-old Karan, expressed dissatisfaction with the egg curry prepared for dinner. The verbal spat escalated into a physical scuffle, during which the wife, identified as Poonam, allegedly bit his tongue with such force that a significant portion was severed.

According to the police report, the argument broke out late at night while the couple was having dinner. Witnesses from the household stated that the husband’s criticism of the food led to a shouting match. In the heat of the moment, the scuffle moved from the kitchen to the bedroom. It was here that the assault took place. Family members were alerted to the situation by the victim’s muffled screams and the sight of significant blood loss. UP Cannibalism Horror: Man Kills Mother and Wife, Eats Their Flesh in Kushinagar.

Karan was immediately taken to a local medical facility before being transferred to a specialised hospital in Noida for reconstructive surgery. Doctors have described his condition as stable, though his ability to speak clearly in the future remains uncertain.

The severed part of the tongue was recovered from the scene by family members and handed over to medical professionals in an attempt to save it. Reattachment surgeries are time-sensitive, and the victim remains under close observation.

The Ghaziabad Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 118 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means). Poonam was taken into custody from the couple's residence on Wednesday. During initial questioning, she reportedly claimed she acted in self-defense after being physically assaulted during the argument. Police are currently recording statements from other family members to verify these claims.

