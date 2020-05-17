World Hypertension Day 2020: From Frequent Headaches to Blurry Vision, Warning Signs of High Blood Pressure You Should NEVER Ignore!

High blood pressure (Photo credits: Needpix)

High blood pressure or hypertension is often referred to as a silent killer as the symptoms are too easy to miss. However, ignoring even the slightest signs could mean a step forward to developing a cardiovascular condition. If you have a family history of hypertension, ignoring the signs could be even more detrimental as it can be s steppingstone of a heart attack or stroke. Make a note of these common symptoms of high blood pressure.

Frequent Headaches

If you suffer from severe or frequent headaches, get it checked as it may always not be migraines or sinusitis. A sudden increase in the frequency of headaches could indicate high blood pressure. This happens due to the reduction of oxygen supply to the brain because of the fast pumping of blood to other organs.

Blurry Vision

Dizziness or blurry vision for a few seconds are also associated with high blood pressure. If your eye power is perfectly okay, you must consult a doctor and get your condition diagnosed at the earliest. From Chronic Pain to High Blood Pressure, 7 Signs You Need To Get More Vitamin D.

Difficulty in Breathing or Restlessness

Do you continuously feel restless or have difficulty in breathing in crowded areas? If you feel out of breath while performing your daily chores too, you must get yourself tested for high blood pressure.

Bleeding from the Nose

Frequent episodes of bleeding from the nose, which is more than once a week could be linked to high blood pressure. Your nose bleeds because the fast-paced blood flow damages the tiny blood vessels on your nose. Long Office Work Hours Linked to Regular, Hidden High Blood Pressure: Study.

Elevated Heart Rate

Do you start panting when you climb stairs, walk, or pick weights? You could be suffering from high blood pressure if your heart is beating too fast.

Anxiety

Lack of interest in daily activities, feeling exhausted and lazy, and a constant feeling of fear and worry could collectively indicate high blood pressure. Blood Pressure Problems Linked to Higher Heart Disease Risk in Youths.

Monitor your blood pressure regularly and see your doctor immediately if you have any of these signs. Remember that left untreated, high blood pressure could lead to coronary diseases.