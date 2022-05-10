On World Lupus Day, efforts are made to raise awareness about the disease and to help more than 5 million people worldwide who suffer from the disease. World Lupus Day is celebrated on May 10 every year. Every year a different theme is considered. However, the aim remains the same spreading awareness about this disease among the people. Lupus is also called systemic lupus erythematosus.

What is Lupus?

Lupus is a serious and autoimmune disease that can affect any part of the body. Identifying lupus is not easy. In people with lupus, the immune system makes auto-antibodies, which destroy healthy tissue. The consequences can be far-reaching, leading to damage, swelling and pain throughout the body. Lupus is a potentially fatal disease. Most parts of the body, including the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys and skin, can be affected. It is an autoimmune disease, a disease in which the body's tissues are attacked by the body's immune system. This disease is difficult to diagnose, as its symptoms often coincide with other diseases.

Lupus Symptoms

Problems with headache and fever.

Feeling physically tired.

Pain in the body, chest and joints.

Having trouble breathing.

Butterfly feathers like red rashes or herpes on the skin.

Problems with dry eyes.

Confusion.

Impaired memory.

Damage to the skin when exposed to sunlight.

Causes of Lupus

Genetic or family history.

Exposure to smoking, pollution, and silica dust.

Cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr or hepatitis C virus.

Abnormal increase in levels of a hormone called estrogen.

Drugs called Apresoline, procanbid and quinidine.

One can only manage or attempt at preventing this condition. You must avoid direct exposure to sunlight. Try to stay free from stress and relax as much as possible. If you smoke, quit this habit. Notice symptoms associated with this disease, and consult a doctor. Try to manage your diet. Eat fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, flaxseed, canola oil, olive oil, fish, peanuts, low-fat milk, yoghurt, cheese, spinach and broccoli.

