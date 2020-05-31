World No-Tobacco Day 2020: From Black Grapes to Green Tea, Superfoods That Help Tobacco Users Deal With the Withdrawal Symptoms of Smoking!

Black Grapes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We all continuously see the warnings that tobacco use is harmful to health, but we often ignore them. From heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory diseases, tobacco use can cause several health issues. While many try to kick the habit, they often feel irritated, agitated, frustrated. A proper diet can play a pivotal role in enhancing their well-being. Here is a list of foods that can help manage the withdrawal symptoms better.

Smoking supplies nicotine to the brain, which affects the ability to taste flavours. Consumption of tobacco can also lower the appetite of the user. These foods will improve the appetite as well as the quality of diet.

Catechin-Rich Sources

Catechin is excellent to remove free radicals from the body and also improve appetite. Black grapes, blackberries and dark chocolate are other excellent sources of this compound.

Vitamin A and C Rich Foods

Eat a lot of immune-boosting vitamin A and C rich foods like strawberries, bell peppers and all types of citrus fruits, carrot, lettuce, broccoli and dark green leafy vegetables. Studies have also found that smokers have low vitamin C in their bodies so that these foods will make up for the deficiency.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussel sprouts contain high levels of chlorophyll, which can also help your body process toxins more efficiently. Plus, the vitamin C in these foods can also support your immune system.

Green Tea

The catechins in green tea can break up and loosen mucous deposits of in the lungs. Green tea thus helps works to alleviate lung damage due to smoking.

Also, remember to drink lots of fluids as smokers tend to get extremely dehydrated.