Tobacco Product Packets to Specify New Health Warning Images From September 1, 2020 (See Pics)

New Delhi, May 4: The companies involved in packaging and marketing of tobacco and tobacco-based products, including gutkha, paan masala and cigarettes, were issued fresh guidelines by the Union government on Monday. The visuals warning about the health hazards of tobacco, published on all packets of tobacco products, will change from September 1, 2020. Tobacco Smoking Potential Risk Factor for Coronavirus: Study.

The new images were released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, in the guidelines issued to tobacco packagers and marketeers. The first set of image, which shows how tobacco could lead to a painful death through mouth cancer, would be published on all packs from September onwards.

The images are in two variants - with the warning messages accompanying the picture published in English and Hindi, respectively. The first set of images would be printed on all packages for 12 months, after the period that commences from September 1.

Warning Images Released by Govt (See Pics)

From September 2021, the second pair of images - as shared in the notification above - would be used. The latter set of pictures also warns about the threat of mouth cancer which could be caused by tobacco consumption.

The Health Ministry guidelines further state that tobacco companies would draw penal action, under Section 20 of the Tobacco Products Act, 2003, if the packets are not accompanied with the new pictures from the said date.

The rationale behind displaying gruesome images along with tobacco packets is to discourage the use of cigarettes, paan masala and gutkha -- which use tobacco as their base.