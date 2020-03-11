Do Cigarettes Ever Expire? Google Has The Funniest Answer EVER! But For Real, What Happens If You Smoke Dated Tobacco?

Cigarette (Image used for representational purpose only) (Picture credit: Pixabay)

Whether or not you smoke tobacco, you know one thing that cigarettes are bad for your health. But does tobacco expire? Well, turns out it is one of the most searched questions on Google. But clever Google has the funniest answer to this ever! If you end up searching, "Do cigarettes ever expire?" the answer that comes on the top is a sarcastic comment that reads, "No, cigarettes don't expire, but the person smoking them does". Kudos for the play of words there! Is Vaping Safer than Smoking? 4 Important Questions Answered About Electronic Cigarettes.

The reason behind this sarcastic comment is obviously to spread awareness about the harms of tobacco. While there are certain links to Quora and other discussion forums that show up when you search for the question on Google, but the search engine giant makes sure that more information related to discouraging the habit of smoking should be out there.

But for real tho, It does ignite curiosity whether something that is already bad for you, has worse effects on your health if consumed after too long? On average when cigarettes expire? For that we have to understand, what are cigarettes made up of. So we all know that cigarettes contain nicotine that makes cigarettes addictive and people cannot stop smoking even. But what goes into the design, making and content of cigarettes? Does every ingredient in tobacco go stale?

Google search for do cigarettes expire? (Photo Credits: Google)

What Goes Into Creating Cigarettes?

Apart from tobacco, cigarettes include filter, tipping paper, cigarette paper and tobacco filler. These are things that go into making commonly found cigarettes. There surely are other types that include flavours, maybe extra filter etc.

Does Tobacco Have an Expiration Date?

Cigarette packets do have a manufacturing date and also a "Best Before" time duration, but they don't necessarily have an expiry date.

What Happens If You Smoke a Dated Cigarette?

One must not smoke at all, let alone a dated cigarette. Especially if the cigarette has gone damp and mouldy because of being left for long.

But we have to give it to Google for its hilarious take on the searches related to the expiration date of cigarettes. There are so many ways Google helps when people search for questions related to addiction, suicide or anything negative. If you search for ways to commit suicide, you get helpline numbers first.