Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Appeals States, UTs to Ban Sale of Tobacco Products & Spitting in Public to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 15: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has appealed to all states, union territories to ban the sale of tobacco products and spitting in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. On Thursday, Harsh Vardhan congratulated Jharkhand Heath Minister for successfully banning tobacco products and also spitting in public.

ICMR had issued a general appeal requesting the public not to consume and spit smokeless tobacco in public. The reason being chewing tobacco increased the production of saliva, which increases the strong urge to spit. Also spitting in public places can increase the chance of spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus Cases Reach 81,970 in India With 3,967 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 2,649.

Harsh Vardhan Appeals All States & UTs to ban Sale of Tobacco Products:

On Wednesday, the Union Minister informed that nine states and union territories have not reported any new COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours and the rate of doubling of cases has increased to 12.6 days. According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,967 new COVID-19 patients and 100 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country have reached 81,970, with 2,649 deaths.