It is common for bones to become weaker with increasing age. But when this weakness exceeds to an extent where the bones start breaking easily, it is likely affected by the condition called Osteoporosis. The regeneration of bones in the human body is a constant process, but when the bones start degenerate instead of regenerate, then as a result the bone mass starts getting affected. And due to the decrease in bone mass, the bone structure starts to weaken causing osteoporosis. Since the bones become very weak, even mild strain increases the chances of fracture. Today World Osteoporosis Day is observed across the world. World Osteoporosis Day is observed every year on October 20. This special day aims at making people aware of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis in Women: An Expert Recommends Ways to Keep Your Bones Strong.

World Osteoporosis Day 2021 History & Significance

World Osteoporosis Day has been observed since 1997 by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF). The day was first observed on October 20, 1996 by the National Institute of Osteoporosis in the United Kingdom. The European Commission reaffirmed this commitment. The World Health Organization co-sponsored the initiative in 1998-99. Since 1999, programs have been planned based on the outline of the day. On the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day, informative programs on osteoporosis are conducted via various media such as television, radio, newspapers, etc. Various types of exercises and bone tests camps are organized.

Symptoms of Osteoporosis

Symptoms of osteoporosis are not visible in the initial stage, but only after a lot of damage is done to the bones. Here are the symptoms of osteoporosis:

Aching back

Feeling weak and tired easily

Any bulge in the back can be caused by a fracture of the vertebra (listissis)

Decreased height over time

Frequent fractures

Osteoporosis Prevention

Include calcium and protein rich foods in the diet.

Sit in the sun for at least 15-20 minutes every day.

Exercise or play for at least 45 minutes every day.

Stay away from smoking and alcohol.

Aged 40+ people must be careful about fractures on a minor injury, and get a bone density test done.

To avoid osteoporosis and to detect it before it becomes serious, you should have a bone density test regularly. This test should be done especially for women above 65 years of age. Men above 40 years of age should get a bone density test done regularly. If symptoms of osteoporosis start appearing before this age, then it should be taken seriously and immediate treatment is required.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2021 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).