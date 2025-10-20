World Osteoporosis Day is an important observance that helps people to raise awareness about bone health, common practices that one must follow to ensure healthier and stronger bones and the most common reason that this condition is becoming more common. It is estimated that over 200 million people worldwide have osteoporosis. This number is expected to rise due to the aging global population.

The celebration of World Osteoporosis Day aims to help raise awareness to control this rise. As we celebrate World Osteoporosis Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, World Osteoporosis Day 2025 theme, how to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day and its significance.

World Osteoporosis Day 2025 Date

World Osteoporosis Day 2025 is celebrated today, October 20. The annual observance was initiated by the United Kingdom's National Osteoporosis Society and supported by the European Commission. The first World Osteoporosis Day was marked on October 20, 1996. The celebration has been co-opted by several key organisations over the last few decades, including the World Health Organisation’s co-sponsorship in 1998 and 1999.

World Osteoporosis Day 2025 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Osteoporosis Day is focused on a dedicated theme that allows them to capture an integral part of the conversation and help have poignant and pointed conversations worldwide. World Osteoporosis Day 2025 theme is It’s Unacceptable. The celebration aims to help raise awareness about the thousands of cases of osteoporosis that go undiagnosed and ignored by people across the world. The main goal of the day is to raise awareness about the silent signs of osteoporosis that most commonly go unnoticed or unaddressed by people across the world.

The celebration of World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated in over 90 countries and is accompanied by community events and local campaigns by national osteoporosis patient societies. There are various digital campaigns that also help people to understand how prone they are to common bone-health issues and how to distinguish it from osteoporosis. The celebration also aims to squash various myths surrounding bone health and healthy bone practices. We hope that this World Osteoporosis Day, you do just that.

