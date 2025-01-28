Singer Avery has expressed her shock at discovering that she has a bone-thinning disease after taking Ozempic for a year without a prescription. She revealed that she has osteoporosis. Taking to social media, the 30-year-old who suffered from an eating disorder warned about the dangers of using such drugs without medical guidance and the potentially life-threatening effects. Her latest post has left fans and followers stunned. Lizzo Weight Loss: Rapper Shuts Down ‘Ozempic Allegations’ and Stuns Fans With Her Transformation (View Pics).

Singer Avery Reveals About Her Bone-Thinning Disease

In an emotional video on her YouTube channel, Avery revealed her bone-thinning disease after taking Ozempic for a year. She said, "I have osteoporosis in some parts of my body. I have osteopenia in others. Osteopenia is reversible, but osteoporosis is not always reversible. It can be permanent. However, there are ways to improve the condition." Revealing that she would be on some serious medications, she said, "I have to eat a certain diet and do certain workouts that are not going to injure me but help strengthen me."

Avery on Her Osteoporosis Diagnosis

Avery stated that her recovery would be long, and there are a few more reports that would come out soon. The singer also confessed that she did not get the Ozempic from a doctor and took it herself because of her eating disorder. She said, "Unfortunately, it is very easy to get ozempic these days. A lot of people are getting it, and they don't need it. I take full responsibility. I know it is my fault. I know I did this to myself. I know I hurt myself. That is why I'm so upset. I'm not here for sympathy. I just wish I hadn't done this to myself." Ozempic, Wegovy May Help Mental Health, Substance Disorders.

The singer shared a similar video on her Instagram, warning fans about the same. Sharing the video, she wrote, "I made a mistake. I take responsibility for my actions. Please learn from mine." Osteoporosis increases the risk of fractures by weakening the bones. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it affects more than 50 Million Americans, primarily those aged above 50. Research shows that one in three persons over 50 suffer from osteopenia.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).