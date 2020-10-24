World Polio Day is observed on October 24 every year. The day is observed to raise awareness about polio and to tell people that this life-threatening disease can be eradicated with the help of timely immunisation. Polio is also known as poliomyelitis or infantile paralysis and is caused by the poliovirus which leads to muscle weakness and the inability to move among people. Polio spreads mainly through infected faeces, contaminated water and can even spread from person to person through a cough or sneeze.

Polio is a highly contagious and dangerous disease, caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Such is the danger level of this disease that 1 in 200 infected people face the risk of permanent paralysis, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). World Polio Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know the History and Events Related to the Day That Highlights the Need for a Polio-Free World.

World Polio Day was established by Rotary International to mark the birth anniversary of Jonas Salk, who develop a vaccine against polio.

Here are Some World Polio Day Slogans and Quotes:

Get A Drop, Stop The Strop (File Image)

Polio Slogan Reads: "Get A Drop, Stop The Strop"

Do Boondh Zindgi Ki (File Image)

Polio Slogan Reads: "Do Boondh Zindgi Ki"

Fight Polio, for a Better Tomorrow (File Image)

Polio Slogan Reads: "Fight Polio, for a Better Tomorrow"

Polio Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Polio’s pretty special because once you get an eradication, you no longer have to spend money on it; it’s just there as a gift for the rest of time.-Bill Gates

Polio Quotes (File IMage)

Quote Reads: If you give us a safe vaccine, we’ll use it. It shouldn’t be polio versus autism.-Jenny McCarthy

Polio Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: My fear is that if we don’t take remedial steps to control polio in the tribal areas, we will be faced with international sanctions.- Mamnoon Hussain.

Polio Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Having children made us look differently at all these things that we take for granted, like taking your child to get a vaccine against measles or polio.-Melinda Gates

In 2014, the World Health Organization declared India polio-free. Earlier Europe, America, and South-East Asia were also declared polio-free.

