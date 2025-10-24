World Polio Day is observed every year on October 24 with an aim to raise awareness about polio eradication. This global event also aims to recognise the tireless efforts of health workers, organizations, and volunteers working toward a polio-free world. The day also honours Dr. Jonas Salk, who developed the first effective polio vaccine. World Polio Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 24. Each year, World Polio Day focuses on a new theme that highlights the ongoing challenges and global commitment toward eradication. The official theme for 2025 is yet to be announced.

Polio is a life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus, which the World Health Assembly committed to eradicate in 1988. The WHO European Region was declared polio-free in 2002 and has sustained this status every year since then. In this article, let's know more about World Polio Day 2025 date, history and significance of the annual event.

World Polio Day 2025 Date

World Polio Day History

World Polio Day was established by Rotary International to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis. Use of this inactivated poliovirus vaccine and subsequent widespread use of the oral poliovirus vaccine developed by Albert Sabin led to the establishment of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in 1988. Since then, GPEI has reduced polio worldwide by 99 percent.

Salk was the scientist who led the team that developed the first successful polio vaccine in 1955. His groundbreaking discovery marked a turning point in the global fight against the disease.

World Polio Day Significance

World Polio Day is an important event that highlights the global efforts to end poliomyelitis (polio) worldwide. The day also raises awareness of the importance of polio vaccination to protect every child from this devastating disease, and to celebrate the many parents, professionals and volunteers whose contributions make polio eradication achievable. It serves as a reminder that ending polio is within our reach, but continued vigilance, funding, and immunization efforts are essential.

This global event encourages people, governments, and organizations to support vaccination programs and ensure that no child is left behind. The World Health Organization (WHO), Rotary International, UNICEF, and CDC continue to lead vaccination campaigns, awareness drives, and monitoring programs in regions where polio remains a threat.

