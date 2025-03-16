National Vaccination Day or National Immunization Day, is observed in India every year on March 16 to highlight the importance of vaccines in public health and disease prevention. The day marks the anniversary of the first oral polio vaccine dose administered in India in 1995 as part of the Pulse Polio Immunization program. India has made remarkable progress in scaling up routine immunisation through vaccination drives. The Government of India observes March 16 as National Vaccination Day to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work of frontline healthcare workers to ensure the vaccination of every child across the country. National Vaccination Day: 5 Things About Vaccines and Vaccination That You Didn't Know Of!

According to details by WHO, India is the third largest producer of vaccines by volume in the world, and the 14th largest producer by value. India is one of the biggest producers of affordable vaccines, medicines and medical products in the world. The country supplies lifesaving vaccines to several countries and UN agencies, including WHO, UNICEF, and Pan American Health Organization. In this article, let's know more about the National Vaccination Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Vaccination Day 2025 Date

National Vaccination Day 2025 falls on Sunday, March 16.

National Vaccination Day 2025 Significance

National Vaccination Day is an important event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of vaccines in preventing diseases. This day encourages immunisation against life-threatening illnesses such as polio, measles, and hepatitis and also celebrates the contributions of healthcare workers in vaccination programs. National Vaccination Day serves as a reminder of the vital role of vaccines in safeguarding public health. This annual event reinforces India’s commitment to eradicating vaccine-preventable diseases.

