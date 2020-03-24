World TB Day 2020: Most Common Myths About Tuberculosis Debunked!

(Picture credit: Public Domain Files)

Tuberculosis is infamous for being the disease that has been feared for much of humankind's history. Caused by the bacteria TB, the disease was almost wiped out in the late 20th century and only made a comeback in 1985 when the AIDS patients were found to be most susceptible. While some people develop TB disease soon after being infected, others may get sick years later. And while treatments have helped rates of tuberculosis decline since then, there have been several myths revolving around this disease. We debunk the most common myths surrounding the illness.

Myth 1: Tuberculosis Infection Can Lead to A Disease

Not everyone infected with tuberculosis will develop the tuberculosis disease. In most cases, the immune system fights the bacteria and prevents it from multiplying in the body. Tuberculosis Bacteria Trigger Cough, Facilitates Spread: Study.

Myth 2: You Can Get Tuberculosis from Kissing

Tuberculosis is an air-borne disease that is transmitted through respiratory droplets from an infected person. You are at a risk of an infection if you have been in prolonged contact with an infected person. The disease cannot spread via saliva by sharing cutlery, cigarettes or by kissing.

Myth 3: Tuberculosis Occurs Only in The Lungs

While we associate tuberculosis with lungs, it can affect any body part including your lymph nodes, muscles and bones. That said, pulmonary TB or TB of the lungs is the most common type. Tuberculosis Infection is Not Life-long in Most People: Study.

Myth 4: You Can Get Infected with Tuberculosis Only Once

Even though you have been cured of tuberculosis, you can still get the disease if you are exposed to the bacteria. That said, the chances of relapse are as low as two percent. WHO Calls Tuberculosis India’s Biggest Killer: 4 Ways To Stay Protected From TB.

Myth 5: TB is a Hereditary Disease

Tuberculosis is not hereditary or genetic. It is a germ that can infect anyone. Genes have no role to play in TB. You can quickly turn germ-free once the effective treatment begins.

You must note that the treatment for tuberculosis is long and you should take the medications for a minimum of six to eight months for complete cure. You may risk relapse and complications if you do not treat it completely