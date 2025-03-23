March 24, 2025, Special Days: March 24, 2025, is observed with a mix of health awareness, human rights advocacy, and cultural celebrations. World TB Day is the most significant, raising awareness about tuberculosis, its prevention, and the ongoing efforts to eliminate the disease globally. The day also highlights the importance of justice and truth with the International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims, as well as the Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, both dedicated to acknowledging past injustices and honouring victims. In the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Commonwealth Covenant Day commemorates the region’s political union with the United States.

On a lighter note, Flatmates Day celebrates the bonds between people who share living spaces, while International Day for Achievers recognises individuals striving for excellence in various fields. Health and safety are also in focus with National Adverse Drug Event Awareness Day, promoting awareness of medication-related risks. Food lovers can indulge in National Cheesesteak Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, and National Cocktail Day, each honouring beloved culinary delights. With its blend of serious reflection and celebration, March 24 is a day that acknowledges both global challenges and personal achievements.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 24, 2025 (Monday)

World TB Day International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims Commonwealth Covenant Day Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice Flatmates Day International Day For Achievers National Adverse Drug Event Awareness Day National Cheesesteak Day National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day National Cocktail Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 24, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:39 am on Monday, 24 March 2025 (IST)

6:39 am on Monday, 24 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:50 pm on Monday, 24 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jim Parsons Tommy Hilfiger Emran Hashmi Jessica Chastain Krunal Pandya Shakib Al Hasan Mark William Calaway or The Undertaker Alyson Hannigan Peyton Manning Lake Bell Kelly LeBrock Lee Ermey Lara Flynn Boyle Mugdha Chaphekar Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar Suyyash Rai Prahlad Kakkar Alyssa Healy Graeme Swann Dean Jones (24 March 1961 - 24 September 2020)

Death Anniversaries on March 24

Former Queen of England and Ireland Elizabeth I died on 24 March 1603 (age 69 years) French novelist and poet Jules Verne died on 24 March 1905 (age 77 years)

