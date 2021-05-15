Everyone wants a home they can call their own, a place of solace to return to at the end of each day. However, this dream is getting harder to reach for many as real estate prices skyrocket and economies crash. In such situations, it is agents like Marc Menowitz who come to the rescue of people to help them own their dream homes. Here, the real estate tycoon talks about his goals and fulfilling his clients’ needs.

Marc Menowitz comes from a family with a legacy in the real estate industry and is currently the chairman and CEO at Apartment Corp. Based in LA, he oversees tens of thousands of family units and has over 30 years of real estate experience backing him. Talking about affordable housing, he says, “I have focused my business on sourcing and providing affordable family house units for the better part of two decades now. It is an immensely fulfilling thing to do.”

With an MBA from the prestigious Marshall School of Business, USC, Menowitz always knew real estate was his calling. His skills of automation tracking and management, when applied to the family business, fit the portfolio perfectly. Today, he has also managed to launch a private equity firm that is well on its way to bringing in the first funding of a whopping $25 million.

Marc Menowitz also shares a passion for helping people find their dream homes on a budget. He elucidates on this by saying, “Apartment Corp has over 1,000 employees across 17 states in the US. We have 3,000 family units in our affordable range and regularly add more. The goal is to help as many people as we can.” He is also active on all major social media platforms. Marc Menowitz’s journey is inspirational to all who harbor big dreams.