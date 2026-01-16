New Delhi, January 16: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new initiative to simplify the pension verification process for millions of senior citizens. In collaboration with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), the EPFO now offers a free doorstep service for the submission of Digital Life Certificates (DLC). This move is designed to assist pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), particularly those with limited mobility or those living in remote areas, by eliminating the need to visit bank branches or EPFO offices in person.

How the Doorstep Service Works

To avail of this service, pensioners can book an appointment through the "Postman" or via the "Doorstep Banking" app. Once a request is placed, a postman or a Grameen Dak Sevak visits the pensioner’s home to facilitate the generation of the DLC.

The process is entirely digital and uses biometric authentication. The postman carries a mobile device and a biometric scanner to verify the pensioner’s identity using their Aadhaar number and PPO (Pension Payment Order) number. Once the fingerprint or iris scan is successfully captured, the certificate is automatically updated in the EPFO database. EPFO 2.0: Higher Wage Ceilings, ATM-Based PF Withdrawals and Simplified New Rules To Define 2026 – FAQs Answered.

Costs and Accessibility

While traditional doorstep banking services often carry a nominal fee, this specific collaboration between the EPFO and the Department of Posts is being offered free of charge to EPS pensioners. The service is available across a vast network of post offices nationwide, leveraging the extensive reach of the Indian postal system to ensure that even rural pensioners can access the facility without traveling long distances. ‘Decide Within 4 Months’: Supreme Court to Centre, EPFO on Plea Seeking Revision of Wage Ceiling Under EPF Scheme.

Key Requirements for Pensioners

To ensure a smooth transaction, pensioners are advised to have the following information ready during the postman's visit:

Aadhaar Number: Must be linked with the pension account.

PPO Number: The unique 12-digit Pension Payment Order number.

Mobile Number: For receiving OTPs and confirmation messages.

Bank Account Details: The account where the pension is credited.

Background and Significance

The submission of a Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) is an annual requirement for pensioners to ensure the uninterrupted credit of their monthly pension. Historically, this required a physical visit to a bank, which often proved challenging for elderly or ailing individuals.

In recent years, the government has transitioned toward Digital Life Certificates to increase efficiency. By integrating with India Post’s doorstep delivery model, the EPFO aims to reduce the digital divide, ensuring that senior citizens who are not tech-savvy or lack access to smartphones can still benefit from digital governance.

This initiative is part of a broader push by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to enhance "Ease of Living" for retirees. Pensioners can still choose to submit their certificates through other methods, such as the Jeevan Pramaan portal, Umang App, or designated bank branches, but the doorstep service is expected to become the preferred option for many due to its convenience.

